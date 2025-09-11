Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When it comes to quarterback Justin Fields, the New York Jets aren't gloating, but they're reveling in his Week 1 performance, saying they knew he was capable of big things.

"He's not done yet; we're not done," wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Thursday. "We're all excited for the opportunities we have to go show the world what we can do."

Fields, criticized by fans and media for a spotty preseason, played one of the best games of his career in his Jets debut. He ran for two touchdowns, passed for one and completed 16 of 22 for 218 yards. His Total QBR (79.4) was his seventh highest in 45 starts.

The Jets suffered a last-minute loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-32, but Fields' performance has infused the team with confidence as it prepares for the Buffalo Bills (1-0) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson, who played with Fields at Ohio State, said his quarterback's aggressive mentality and willingness to run are rubbing off on his teammates. He rushed 12 times for 48 yards against the Steelers.

"This game rewards people that love it ... and he loves the game," Wilson said. "He plays it the right way and has the right mindset. Every time he takes the field, all the teammates, that stuff's contagious, right?

"So, when your quarterback's doing that, it's like you have no choice. I'm going to pop up after taking a hit or whatever it may be, because you see him do it."

After cutting Aaron Rodgers, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent, hoping that he could resurrect his career. In the opener, he displayed better-than-advertised accuracy, fitting the ball into some tight windows.

Fields operated mainly in the pocket, where he had struggled in the past, but he also made off-script plays.

"Stuff like that for receivers is like a dream," said Wilson, who made seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. "All of a sudden, you're just running routes, and you get the break-off and play street ball a little bit and it's open. Yeah, man, we're all excited."

Coach Aaron Glenn cautioned that it was only one game and that Fields still is a "work in progress," but he couldn't resist a little job at the media.

"I think each one of you guys were dogging him all during preseason about what he can't do, and I think he just showed what he can do," Glenn said.

When Fields threw a 33-yard touchdown to Wilson, it triggered memories for center Josh Myers, who played with them at Ohio State. The first person to congratulate Wilson was tight end Jeremy Ruckert, another former Buckeye.

"I told [Justin] it was like 2019 all over again," Myers said.

Said Fields: "It felt like old times, for sure."

Fields could be without starting receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), who showed up on the injury report Thursday and didn't practice. Veterans Tyler Johnson and Allen Lazard, inactive last week, likely would join Wilson as the top three receivers for the game. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (groin) has a new injury and was limited in practice.