The New York Jets are cutting Xavier Gipson after his costly kick return fumble during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

After the Steelers had cut the Jets' lead to 26-24 in the fourth quarter, Kenneth Gainwell forced Gipson to fumble the kickoff -- the game's first turnover. Aaron Rodgers took advantage two plays later, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III to put the Steelers up 31-26 with 14:07 left.

The Steelers ultimately won 34-32 on a 60-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

"Man, we can't have turnovers," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Sunday. "We can't do it. We have to be a more disciplined team. ... That's something that will be addressed. You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games."

Gipson had joined the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. A wide receiver, he had totaled 27 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown in his career.

He played only on special teams in Sunday's loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.