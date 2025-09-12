During a passing play, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler appears to suffer a non-contact injury and would exit the game. (0:28)

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was carted off during Thursday night's 27-18 loss to the Packers, suffered a season-ending quad injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wise suffered the injury on a Green Bay extra point attempt with 7 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second quarter. He became emotional while on the ground as teammates took a knee on the field. Eventually, almost the entire contingent on Washington's sideline surrounded Wise, who had a wrap around his left quad.

As Wise left the field he raised his right hand as fans applauded him.

Wise, 31, started the first two games at defensive end after signing a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason. The Commanders liked his strength setting the edge to defend the run while adding some pass-rush ability. Wise played his first eight seasons with New England.

Also injured during Thursday's game, running back Austin Ekeler is scheduled to undergo imaging that may confirm the Commanders' fears that he tore his right Achilles.