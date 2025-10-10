Jeremy Fowler joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the Ravens' 1-4 start and how their season is slipping away. (1:24)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The struggling Baltimore Ravens are getting healthier, but they will still be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was ruled out Friday by Baltimore for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. He has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in Kansas City on Sept. 28.

Since Jackson became the Ravens' starting quarterback in 2018, Baltimore is 4-11 (.363) when Jackson hasn't played. The Ravens have lost their last five games without Jackson and have failed to score more than 17 points in each of those games.

Cooper Rush will make his second start for Baltimore, coach John Harbaugh confirmed after Friday's practice.

"We believe in 'Coop,' and we believe in what we have," Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "We believe in our team, so I think we'll be alright."

The Ravens (1-4) have matched the worst start in franchise history and they're looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak since the end of the 2021 season, when Jackson was out with an ankle injury.

In Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, Rush was limited to 179 yards passing and threw three interceptions, which tied a career worst. Baltimore's 207 total yards were its fewest in eight years.

"You have to take care of the ball, especially as a quarterback; it's your job," Rush said. "You just have to make decisions [and] trust your feet. That usually leads to good things."

The Ravens enter their bye after Sunday's game, which gives Jackson an extra week of rest before possibly returning for the Oct. 26 game against the Chicago Bears.

"Lamar is doing everything he can," Rush said. "He's around, still keeping engaged in the meetings and things like that. [He is] trying to get that body right and get it going. He is in here every day doing all he can."

While Jackson remains out, the Ravens will get back three Pro Bowl players in safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, all of whom did not receive designations on the injury report after missing last game.

Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith has been declared out with a hamstring injury and will be out for a second straight game.