KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil was ruled out of Monday night's game in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, adding to the team's injury woes this season.

Tunsil hurt his hamstring midway through the first quarter, but returned in the second for one series. But on Washington's final series of the first half, he left the game again, this time for good.

Kansas City won, 28-7, as Washington dropped to 3-5.

Tunsil, acquired in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans, has been Washington's best offensive lineman this season. He was replaced by second-year Brandon Coleman, who opened the season as the starting left guard but was benched after Week 2. Coleman started 12 games at left tackle in 2024.

The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries this season. Washington has five starters on injured reserve, and quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has a hamstring injury, missed his third game this season Monday. Nine key players have already missed at least four games this season.