Week 9 started with the Ravens trouncing the Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday night.

Sunday's early slate begins with an NFC North matchup between the Vikings and Lions in Detroit. This will be their first meeting since the Lions beat the Vikings in the final regular-season game last season. The surging 6-2 Patriots will be vying for their sixth consecutive win when they play an inconsistent Falcons squad, while two of the league's best defenses (the Broncos and Texans) square off in Houston.

The late-afternoon window is highlighted by an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bills in Buffalo, the site of one of Kansas City's two regular-season losses a year ago.

We will provide the highlights, analysis and key moments from these games and the rest of Sunday's action: