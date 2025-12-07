Open Extended Reactions

Though quarterback Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play this season, the Cleveland Browns are planning to have him on their roster next season, league sources told ESPN.

The Browns opened the practice window on Watson on Wednesday, but they did so in order to give him his first practices this season so that he would not be away from football until next spring.

Their plan still is to get an extended look at both of their rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders will start his third NFL game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and Gabriel played throughout the first half of the season. In a perfect world, the Browns rookies will play out this season and get as many reps as possible.

Cleveland's goal always has been to get an extended look at its quarterbacks to see what it has, especially ahead of the 2026 NFL draft in which it is currently scheduled to have two first-round picks.

There are varied reasons the team expects Watson back next season, with money being a factor. Moving on from him would be costly, as the Browns would incur a dead salary cap charge of close to $135 million if they released him before June 1 and a $53 million cap charge if he were designated a post-June 1 cap casualty.

The record for dead cap money is the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson at $85 million that was split into $53 million and $32 million charges over two years. Cutting ties with Watson could cost Cleveland substantially more.

As it is, Watson has a salary cap charge of $81.7 million in 2026, which will be highest number in NFL history.

The Browns believe Watson has contributed to their quarterback room and provided a veteran presence that has had value for their rookie quarterbacks. That's another reason he was back at practice last week and is expected back with the team next season.