Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will not play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after aggravating his foot injury during pregame warmups.

Odunze was not listed among the team's inactives Sunday but was later announced as out for the game. He had been questionable to play after missing last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Odunze was limited throughout practice this week and has been dealing with nagging foot and heel issues since October. Last week's game against the Packers was the first he has missed in his career.

Odunze started appearing on Chicago's injury report in October with what was initially classified as a heel injury. The wide receiver said the injury was "not a simple fix" but one he would be monitoring along with the Bears' training staff.

Odunze leads the Bears with 44 catches, 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.