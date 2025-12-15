Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard will miss the remainder of the season because of a left shoulder injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Greenard originally suffered the unspecified injury in Week 10. He missed two games and has played the Vikings' past three games on a part-time basis, but he aggravated the injury during Sunday night's 34-26 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Greenard is set to undergo surgery and should be at full strength by the start of next season.

"It was something he was playing through," O'Connell said. "He knew he would not be able to put this behind him until probably he got it fixed, whenever that was going to be. And just looking at coming out of [Sunday night] and aggravating it and just, it feels like the best time to do that now."

Greenard earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 after signing a four-year, $72 million free agent contract with the Vikings. He recorded 12 sacks while playing a full 17-game season for the first time in his career, but the shoulder injury this season limited him to a total of 12 games. He managed only three sacks but ranks fifth in the NFL in pressure rate at 13.5%.

His absence will give 2024 first-round draft pick Dallas Turner a runway toward a full-time job for the remainder of the season.