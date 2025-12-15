J.J. McCarthy dances his way into the end zone after faking out the Cowboys' defense for a Vikings touchdown. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In the midst of his best game in the NFL, J.J. McCarthy started feeling it. So, when the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback broke free on a goal-line bootleg run in the second quarter, with nothing but the end zone in front of him, he slowed down.

Holding the ball low as he crossed the goal line, McCarthy appeared to be performing a modified "Griddy" dance made popular by teammate Justin Jefferson.

The touchdown was one of several key plays in the Vikings' 34-26 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was perhaps the most revealing moment of the push and pull involved in developing a young quarterback. While praising McCarthy's performance after he threw for a career-high 250 yards, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell made clear he did not like the celebration.

And McCarthy, who has endured heavy criticism during his first season as a starter, said he had been warned before the game to avoid the celebration.

"I did it in practice and I was told not to do it," McCarthy said. "So, just me being who I am, it's like, 'Oh, now I'm more enticed to do it.' But if it's that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what, and be coachable and do what my coach says. So yeah, I'll definitely get a minus [grade] for that."

Asked if he was OK with getting a "minus," McCarthy said: "Yes and no."

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy slowed up before crossing the goal line to perform a modified "Griddy" dance popularized by teammate Justin Jefferson, a move that displeased his coach. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

McCarthy's first pass of the game was tipped at the line by blitzing Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson and then intercepted by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the Vikings' 35-yard line, setting up the Cowboys' first scoring drive. But McCarthy followed that by completing eight of his next 10 passes, including a 20-yard touchdown strike to receiver Jalen Nailor later in the quarter.

The pass to Nailor was one of five McCarthy completions that traveled at least 15 yards in the air, a career high for one game. The Vikings' offense is predicated on moving the ball with chunk plays in the passing game, and this was the first time that McCarthy appeared capable of producing them. Those throws also included completions of 58 yards to receiver Jordan Addison, 29 and 18 yards to tight end T.J. Hockenson and 23 yards to Nailor.

O'Connell called the 29-yard throw to Hockenson "spectacular" and praised McCarthy for finding completions wherever they were available.

"We're building up to a little bit more experience, a little bit more time on task, a little bit more understanding of what playing the quarterback position at the NFL level is," O'Connell said. "... I think he hopefully learned a lesson tonight, if we can be explosive and have some opportunities as the game goes on by just continuing to throw completions."

McCarthy had plenty of help from his pass protection, which held the Cowboys without a sack amid a 30.8% pressure rate, their third lowest in a game this season. O'Connell also contributed several well-timed playcalls, most notably the bootleg that converted a fourth-and-goal into the Vikings' second touchdown.

Asked about the play, O'Connell called it an "awesome moment" and said McCarthy's fake handoff to running back Jordan Mason was so believable that "even I had to take a double take right there" to make sure McCarthy still had the ball. But without being prompted, O'Connell said: "The finish, I would not classify as special."

"It was entertaining," O'Connell said. "I guess we are in the entertainment business, but I would've preferred him to show that 40 time that he likes to talk about having never run, his 40 coming out [of college], which was unique to say the least. But as a guy who once ran fast 40 and couldn't throw it very well, I can probably understand why quarterbacks are choosing to do that these days."