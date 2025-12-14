Open Extended Reactions

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia was carted off the field late in the first half Sunday at NRG Stadium with a neck injury and will not return.

He is headed to a Houston-area hospital for further evaluation, a team spokesman announced. Baccellia was able to fully move his extremities, the spokesman announced.

Baccellia, who returned a kick 26 yards with about 1:46 left in the second quarter, went down in a scrum at the 29-yard-line. A stretcher was brought out for Baccellia. When he was carted off the field on the stretcher, he raised his right hand and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.

Baccellia has played 18 career games since entering the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He mainly has been a practice squad player for the Cardinals, who signed him in 2021.