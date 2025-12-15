Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed starting cornerback Zyon McCollum on injured reserve Monday due to a hip injury he suffered in the first half of Thursday night's 29-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

McCollum will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' final three regular-season games and their first playoff game, if they qualify for the postseason.

The Buccaneers (7-7) are tied with the Carolina Panthers (7-7) for first place in the NFC South standings. The two teams meet twice in the final three games, with the first matchup scheduled for this Sunday at Carolina.

The Buccaneers, who have lost five of their past six games, signed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. off the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in a corresponding move Monday.

McCollum, in his fourth NFL season, has 65 tackles, an interception and six passes defended in 13 games this season.