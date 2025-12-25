Open Extended Reactions

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Saturday's must-win game at the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson is listed as doubtful after not practicing all week with a back contusion, which knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. The Ravens (7-8), who have made the postseason the last three seasons, can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in Green Bay.

If Jackson can't play, Baltimore would turn to backup Tyler Huntley to help save its season. The Ravens are 5-12, including the postseason, without Jackson since 2018, but they beat the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears earlier this season in Huntley's only start.

"A lot of our games have been must-win [games], and every week we must win, so we have to focus on going 1-0 this week," Huntley said. "If we're doing everything that we need to do, we'll get that."

The Ravens have typically been a different team with and without Jackson. When the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is the starting quarterback, Baltimore is 79-35 (.693), including the playoffs, and averages 27.7 points per game. Without him since 2018, the Ravens' scoring drops to 16.2 points per game.

Baltimore had lost six straight games without Jackson until Huntley helped the Ravens to a 30-16 victory over the Bears on Oct. 26.

"He goes out like he's the starter," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said of Huntley. "He practices that way, and he prepares that way. So yes, if 'Snoop' [Huntley] is going to go out there, he's going to roll and do what he has to do."

In addition to trying to recover from a back contusion, Jackson is dealing with a report about his work ethic and relationship with coach John Harbaugh.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and Harbaugh has "become tired" of him. Harbaugh responded by saying he doesn't give any credence to anonymous sources and has never seen that type of behavior from Jackson.

"So, I don't know where that's coming from," Harbaugh said after Wednesday. "I've never seen that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed and I'm in every meeting."

The Baltimore Sun reported that Jackson has a habit of staying up late playing video games and the Ravens give him preferential treatment, including moving their practice schedule to the afternoon for Jackson.

As far as where he stands with Jackson, Harbaugh said no one has to speculate on how he feels about a player because he's transparent and constantly talks to players if there are any issues.

"Our relationship is A-plus," Harbaugh said of Jackson. "So I love him. Always have, always will. And I know he's fighting like crazy to get back."