Patriots release RB Antonio Gibson after two seasons with team

INDIANAPOLIS -- New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, who was set to count $4.14 million on the salary cap and is attempting to come back from a torn ACL sustained in Week 5 of the 2025 season, was released on Monday, the team announced.

Gibson enters his seventh year in the NFL, having played for the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023 and the Patriots in 2024-2025. Last season, his 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was a signature play in the team's first win of the season, Week 2 at Miami, and helped him earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Gibson, 27, was scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.85 million in 2026 in the final year of his three-year contract. He had no guaranteed money remaining on his deal.

The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson as their top running backs, and Gibson would have vied for the No. 3 role behind them. The team also has running backs Terrell Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, and Lan Larison on the roster.

Gibson (6-feet, 228 pounds) has played in 83 career NFL games (35 starts), totaling 3,287 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, along with 1,495 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's also returned 56 kickoffs for 1,407 yards and one touchdown.