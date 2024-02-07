NHL Awards Watch: A goalie for MVP? Competition for Bedard?

Open Extended Reactions

With the NHL All-Star Game in the books, everything in the 2023-24 season starts to gain clarity, from the playoffs races to the trade deadline.

That includes the NHL awards field. Well, at least in theory. As the latest NHL Awards Watch reveals, some of these races are now closer than they've been this season -- including one prominent award that's in a dead heat at the moment.

We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Keep in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.