          Goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net in Bruins' win

          A goalie goal?! Linus Ullmark scores empty-netter for Bruins (0:38)

          Linus Ullmark nets a goal in the final minute for the Bruins in their win vs. Vancouver. (0:38)

          3:37 AM GMT
          • Associated Press

          VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

          Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

          Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

          Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

          Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period, beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

          Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

          Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

          Silovs stopped 32 shots.