Both the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets appear to be on their way to the postseason. FiveThirtyEight projects the Wild's playoff chances at 93%, with the Jets' at 65%.

Amid quite a bit of chaos in the Western Conference playoff race, these two clubs from the prairie could well be the ones facing off as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds representing the Central Division in the first round.

Tonight's matchup (7:30 p.m. ET, available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+) is the third of four games in the season series between the two teams. Minnesota has won both prior matchups handily -- 6-1 on Nov. 23 and 4-1 on Dec. 27.

Will the Jets' deadline additions make any difference? Or will the Wild continue to own their Northern neighbors? Tonight will be another clue in the slowly unraveling mystery of the Central seeding race.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Wednesday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday's scoreboard

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New Jersey Devils 3

Florida Panthers 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Philadelphia Flyers 2

New York Islanders 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

Calgary Flames 1, Minnesota Wild 0 (SO)

Arizona Coyotes 6, St. Louis Blues 2

Colorado Avalanche 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Seattle Kraken 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

Atlantic Division

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 20

Points pace: 136

Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 88

Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 39%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 89

Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 15%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85

Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 1%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 20

Metropolitan Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 20

Points pace: 122

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 115

Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 52%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 95

Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 86

Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 76

Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Central Division

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 101

Next game: @ WPG (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 20

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 96

Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 65%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 21

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 33%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 77

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 69

Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 64

Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 12

Pacific Division

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 98

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 29%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 74

Next game: vs. ANA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 64

Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 63

Next game: @ STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: