Tampa Bay Lightning top-line forward Brayden Point has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the host St. Louis Blues due to a lower-body injury.

Point sustained his injury during the first period of Tampa Bay's 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Anthony Cirelli likely will be elevated to the top line to play alongside former Hart Trophy recipient Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel.

Point, 28, has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and a club-best five power-play goals in 12 games this season.

He has 566 points (272 goals, 294 assists) in 592 career games since being selected by the Lightning in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Also on Tuesday, the Lightning recalled forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Goncalves, 23, has four assists in four games with the Crunch this season.