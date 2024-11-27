Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday.

Drouin has not played since scoring his first two goals of the season in Saturday's 7-4 road win against the Florida Panthers. He missed Monday's 8-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Drouin, 29, has only appeared in five games this season. He sustained a previous upper-body injury in the Oct. 9 season opener and missed Colorado's next 16 games.

Drouin scored a career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in his first season with the Avalanche in 2023-24.

He has 341 points (98 goals, 243 assists) in 569 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-17), Montreal Canadiens (2017-23) and Avalanche. The Lightning drafted him third overall in 2013.