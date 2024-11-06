Edmonton's Connor McDavid leaves the game right after the opening faceoff with a lower-body injury vs. Columbus. (0:17)

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is ready to return to the lineup Wednesday against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid initially was expected to miss two to three weeks after injuring his ankle during his first shift against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. The three-time Hart Trophy recipient, however, sat out his team's next three games before participating in Wednesday's morning skate on a line with Zach Hyman and Jeff Skinner.

"I feel good," McDavid said after the morning session. "Looking forward to going and getting back in there."

McDavid, 27, is tied with a team-high seven assists to go along with three goals in 10 games this season.

Last season, he posted 132 points and guided the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Florida Panthers. McDavid was named the Conn Smythe Trophy recipient as the playoff MVP.

A five-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the league's point leader, McDavid has 992 points (338 goals, 654 assists) in 655 career games since being selected by the Oilers with the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NHL draft.