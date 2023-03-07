The NHL trade deadline has passed, and with it the chance for Stanley Cup contenders to put themselves in the best position possible to achieve the sport's ultimate goal this spring.

This trade season featured no shortage of superstars on the move -- in fact, Bo Horvat was traded in the time between being named an All-Star and taking part in the festivities down in South Florida. After Horvat's trade to the New York Islanders came the St. Louis Blues' deals that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Timo Meier landed with the New Jersey Devils. Jakob Chychrun found a new home with the Ottawa Senators. And Cup champion netminder Jonathan Quick was dealt twice: first to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who then sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But not every team was making additions for this spring; some were looking ahead to this summer and beyond as they rebuild their next versions of a contender.

Either way, coming up with a coherent plan and sticking to it is what we were looking for from the league's GMs this trade season. Here's a look at all 32 teams, from the ones that aced the assignment to the ones that blew it.

Note: Kristen Shilton provided the guide for the Atlantic and Metropolitan teams, while Ryan S. Clark handled the Central and Pacific clubs. Teams are arranged alphabetically by letter grade. Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey.