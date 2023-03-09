        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings update: Wild-card matchup previews

          play
          J.T. Miller scores 20 seconds into OT (0:40)

          J.T. Miller rips an absolute dart into the net to secure a Vancouver Canucks win in overtime. (0:40)

          12:00 PM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          There is still more than a month left in the regular season, so the specific playoff matchups as they stand today may not be the same ones that we see in April. But that won't stop us from looking ahead a bit -- at least in the case of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.

          According to Money Puck, the Boston Bruins are projected to have a 100% chance of winning the Atlantic Division (no surprise, given their 17-point cushion with two games in hand over the Toronto Maple Leafs), while the Carolina Hurricanes have an 89.8% chance of winning the Metro -- their lead is slimmer, at four points over the New Jersey Devils, but they have a game in hand and an additional regulation win if it goes to a tiebreaker.

          As of now, the Bruins would take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the Canes would draw the New York Islanders. Players won't publicly admit who they'd prefer playing, but what do the numbers say?

          The Bruins have won both of their games against the Penguins, with an aggregate score of 8-6; they've won all three contests against the Isles, outscoring them 14-6 in those contests. Of the other teams in the wild-card hunt, the B's have gone 2-0-1 against the Buffalo Sabres (13-6 goal differential), 2-1-1 against the Florida Panthers (17-15), 1-1-1 vs. the Ottawa Senators (with the Sens leading in goal differential 11-10), and 1-1-0 against the Washington Capitals (leading them in goals 6-4).

          Meanwhile, the Canes have bested the Isles 2-1-0 thus far this season, with a 10-8 edge in goals; they've gone a perfect 4-0-0 against Sidney Crosby & Co. (12-8 in goals). As for their other potential first-round matchups, the Canes are 2-0-0 against Buffalo (10-4 differential), 1-1-0 against Florida (4-3) 3-0 against the Caps (10-5), and they won their lone game against the Sens 4-0.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

          Thursday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)
          San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Detroit Red Wings 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3
          Minnesota Wild 4, Winnipeg Jets 2
          Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 136
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 39%
          Tragic number: 31

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: 33

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 33

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 30

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 122
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 52%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 29

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 54%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 35%
          Tragic number: 36

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 69
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 32%
          Tragic number: 30

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.