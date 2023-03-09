There is still more than a month left in the regular season, so the specific playoff matchups as they stand today may not be the same ones that we see in April. But that won't stop us from looking ahead a bit -- at least in the case of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.
According to Money Puck, the Boston Bruins are projected to have a 100% chance of winning the Atlantic Division (no surprise, given their 17-point cushion with two games in hand over the Toronto Maple Leafs), while the Carolina Hurricanes have an 89.8% chance of winning the Metro -- their lead is slimmer, at four points over the New Jersey Devils, but they have a game in hand and an additional regulation win if it goes to a tiebreaker.
As of now, the Bruins would take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, while the Canes would draw the New York Islanders. Players won't publicly admit who they'd prefer playing, but what do the numbers say?
The Bruins have won both of their games against the Penguins, with an aggregate score of 8-6; they've won all three contests against the Isles, outscoring them 14-6 in those contests. Of the other teams in the wild-card hunt, the B's have gone 2-0-1 against the Buffalo Sabres (13-6 goal differential), 2-1-1 against the Florida Panthers (17-15), 1-1-1 vs. the Ottawa Senators (with the Sens leading in goal differential 11-10), and 1-1-0 against the Washington Capitals (leading them in goals 6-4).
Meanwhile, the Canes have bested the Isles 2-1-0 thus far this season, with a 10-8 edge in goals; they've gone a perfect 4-0-0 against Sidney Crosby & Co. (12-8 in goals). As for their other potential first-round matchups, the Canes are 2-0-0 against Buffalo (10-4 differential), 1-1-0 against Florida (4-3) 3-0 against the Caps (10-5), and they won their lone game against the Sens 4-0.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken
Thursday's games
Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's scoreboard
Detroit Red Wings 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3
Minnesota Wild 4, Winnipeg Jets 2
Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 20
Points pace: 136
Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 110
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 88
Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 39%
Tragic number: 31
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 89
Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 15%
Tragic number: 33
Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 33
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 30
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 20
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 20
Points pace: 122
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 115
Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 19
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 52%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 76%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 86
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 10%
Tragic number: 29
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 76
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 22
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 20
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 95
Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 54%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 21
Points pace: 93
Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 35%
Tragic number: 36
St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 77
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 22
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 69
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 63
Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 103
Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 98
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 90
Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 32%
Tragic number: 30
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 76
Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 20
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 64
Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 63
Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 9
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 11
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
5. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 17
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
7. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 17
8. St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
9. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
11. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
12. Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
13. Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
15. Florida Panthers*
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 28
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.