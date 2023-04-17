Relive the top moments from the NHL regular season to get hyped for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (1:17)

The Boston Bruins have cemented their place in the history books with one of the greatest regular seasons. With a 65-12-5 record, they became the fourth NHL team to win at least 60 games and set a new mark for single-season victories.

But with the Stanley Cup playoffs here, those accolades won't assist in the pursuit for a championship.

"We took five minutes and celebrated it and we moved on," goalie Jeremy Swayman said of the Presidents' Trophy-winning season. "We know that there's a bigger goal in mind. ... And we're going to take that confidence into the playoffs."

Unfortunately for the Bruins, regular-season Goliaths often end the postseason without hoisting hardware.

The past nine Presidents' Trophy winners did not reach the Stanley Cup Final, and the previous record holders with 62 wins (1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, 2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning) did not take home the Cup.

Falling short in the postseason after reaching great heights in the regular season is also fairly common outside of hockey.

Here's how record holders for regular-season wins have fared across professional sports:

MLB

2001 Seattle Mariners, 116-46

The Mariners became the first MLB team to win at least 110 games and fall short of making the World Series. AP Photo/John Froschauer

The Mariners tied the 1906 Chicago Cubs' regular-season record of 116 wins with a roster that boasted eight All-Stars, including Ichiro Suzuki, who went on to win Rookie of the Year and MVP. After opening the ALDS with a 5-0 shutout loss and falling 17-2 in Game 3, Seattle managed to defeat Cleveland in a five-game series. The Mariners followed up that performance by losing to the New York Yankees in the ALCS 4-1.

Worth mentioning: 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers, 111-51

After an offseason in which they re-signed Clayton Kershaw and landed a big-name free agent in Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers weren't short on star power or wins. Their 111 regular-season victories were the most by a team since the '01 Mariners.

Then Los Angeles was hit by a wild card in the NLDS: The 89-win San Diego Padres. The Padres sent their regional rival packing in four games, an early ending for any hopes of a Fall Classic appearance for the Dodgers.

NFL

2007 New England Patriots,16-0 Tom Brady lost to Eli Manning and the Giants in the Super Bowl twice and all three of his losses in the big game came against NFC East teams, with the Philadelphia Eagles being responsible for the last one. Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

New England, in the season following Spygate, scored at least five touchdowns in half of its games as quarterback Tom Brady and his new receiver Randy Moss became well acquainted. Brady set a single-season record for touchdown passes (50) and Moss did the same for TD receptions (23).

The Patriots entered Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants with an 18-0 record, and thanks to David Tyree's heroics they left with the same number of wins. Tyree made a vital catch, which he pinned to the top of his helmet, to set up the game-winning touchdown in the Giants' 17-14 upset win.

Worth mentioning: Since 2001, 27 teams have finished with or tied with another team for the best record and not won the Super Bowl.

NBA

2016 Golden State Warriors, 73-9 LeBron James' chase-down block of Andre Iguodala is one of the most memorable plays from the series -- and in NBA Finals history. Joe Murphy /NBAE via Getty Images

The defending champs opened the season with 24 straight wins, easily surpassing the previous record of 15-0 set by the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols for best start. The record-smashing didn't stop there. Golden State, en route to breaking the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' record of 72-10, became the first team to avoid consecutive losses in the entire regular season.

After starting the playoffs by winning two series 4-1, the Warriors rallied from a 1-3 deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game battle, advancing to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Golden State ended the season on a historic note by becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Worth mentioning: Since 2001, six teams that finished with the best regular-season record have won the title. The 2016-17 Warriors are the most recent team to accomplish the feat.

WNBA

2014 Phoenix Mercury, 29-5 Brittney Griner (right) recorded the first dunk in WNBA playoff history in Game 2 of the Mercury's first-round series against the Los Angeles Sparks. AP Photo/Matt York

As the exception to this trend, Phoenix won 19 of those 29 games by double digits and boasted a 16-1 home record in the regular season.

The "Big Three" of Brittney Griner, Candice Dupree and Diana Taurasi led Phoenix to a Finals appearance after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx in the conference semifinals and conference finals, respectively. The Mercury swept the Chicago Sky in the Finals to clinch their third WNBA Championship in seven years.

Worth mentioning: 1998 Houston Comets, 27-3

The '98 Comets played four fewer regular-season games because the league had eight teams rather than its current total of 12, and they still own the highest winning percentage (.900) in WNBA history. They followed up winning the inaugural Finals by taking down 21 of their first 22 games in their second season. Houston successfully defended its 1997 title by defeating Phoenix 2-1 in the 1998 championship series.