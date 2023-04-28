Boston Bruins center David Krejci, who is nursing an upper-body injury, remains a game-time decision for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

"I'll take warmup and see how it feels," Krejci said Friday morning. "I believe in every single guy in here. We watched some video. We know what we can be better at and we'll try to do that tonight. If I'm in, I'll try to be at my best and help the team as much as I can."

Krejci, who turns 37 on Friday, played in the first two games of the best-of-seven series, then was a late scratch prior to the Bruins' 4-2 victory in Game 3. Boston leads the series 3-2.

Pavel Zacha largely has taken Krejci's place on the second line in his absence.

Krejci had 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games during the regular season.