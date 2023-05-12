Quest for the Stanley Cup returns as hockey's brightest stars face off for their chance to be etched into NHL history.

Seven new all-access episodes take you behind-the-scenes inside the locker room, on the ice, and at home with the game's biggest names. Keep up with all of the action on and off the ice with Quest For the Stanley Cup.

Check below for a guide to each new episode as it's added to ESPN+.

Episode 1: In With The New

After shocking first-round upsets eliminated the record-setting Boston Bruins and defending champion Colorado Avalanche, the door is wide open for teams battling in the second round. Go behind-the-scenes for exclusive access with Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy as the Quest For The Stanley Cup heats up. Watch now.