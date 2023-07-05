Vladimir Tarasenko closes out the second period with a goal for the Rangers. (0:43)

Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the most notable names available in NHL unrestricted free agency, has changed agents as he seeks a new contract.

Tarasenko, 31, is now represented by JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA, as Brisson confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. CAA represents some of the NHL's biggest names, including Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

Tarasenko had been represented by agent Paul Theofanous. A call to Paul Theofanous was not returned.

Tarasenko had 50 points in 69 games for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers last season, including 18 goals. Tarasenko had played 11 years in St. Louis before being acquired at the NHL trade deadline by the Rangers. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko has 574 points in 675 career NHL games.

There were multiple reports stating that Tarasenko and the Carolina Hurricanes were nearing a deal after NHL free agency opened on July 1. But with the change in representation, it's expected that the process has been reset for the free agent winger.

This is Tarasenko's first time as a free agent. After the Rangers' season was completed, he said his next destination will be the best one for his family, but also hopes to play for another Stanley Cup contender.

"I was lucky enough to win one [with the Blues] and want to win more if it's possible," he said.