The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Andreas Johnsson to a one-year, $800,000 contract, president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced Friday.

Johnsson, 28, spent the 2022-23 season with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks but played in only 13 games, recording three assists, after losing his spot among the Devils' core of young forwards. He eventually was dealt to San Jose at the trade deadline as part of the package that New Jersey compiled to acquire prized power forward Timo Meier.

A 2013 seventh-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Johnsson has 48 goals and 116 points in his six NHL seasons and should be able to occupy a third- or fourth-line role next season. He averaged 15:03 in ice time in San Jose and has the skill to potentially find a spot on the power play. In 2018-19, with Toronto, he had 20 goals, including three with the man advantage.