The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year contract Wednesday on a league-minimum deal, according to The Athletic, that has a $775,000 cap hit.

Meyers, 24, played in 39 games for the Avalanche last season and scored four goals. In two seasons with Colorado, he has five total goals in 44 games. He also has appeared in six playoff games this past season without registering a point.

Meyers recorded 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 30 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles in 2022-23, and he added one assist in two playoff games.

The center played for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2022 IIHF World Championship.