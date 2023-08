The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract Monday worth $775,000.

Benoit, 24, skated in 78 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season, registering three goals and seven assists.

The Quebec native has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 137 games since making his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2020-21.