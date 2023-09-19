The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Calen Addison to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Addison tallied 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 62 games in his rookie season in 2022-23. He set a single-season franchise record for assists by a rookie.

Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in 80 regular-season games with the Wild, recording 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) and 24 penalty minutes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Addison in the second round (No. 53 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. The Wild acquired him in a Feb. 10, 2020, trade along with forward Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, sending forward Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh.