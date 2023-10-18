Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho missed his club's 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night with an upper-body injury.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters after the win that Aho "did something at the end of last game," a 6-3 loss to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks on Sunday night. Brind'Amour added that, at such an early point in the season, if players aren't 100 percent they won't play.

The coach also confirmed that Aho, who was a minus-2 in the loss to Anaheim, will be reevaluated "and we'll take it from there."

Aho, 26, has one goal and three points this season and is averaging 21:00 time on the ice. Over the summer, he signed an eight-year, $78 million extension after leading the Hurricanes to a Metropolitan Division title and an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.

Without him, Seth Jarvis scored two power-play goals, and Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist as Carolina improved to 2-1 on a six-game trip. Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the victory.

The Hurricanes scored four times in the third period of their fourth consecutive victory against the Sharks. Jarvis snapped a tie with 8:09 remaining.

The Hurricanes will take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.