Open Extended Reactions

Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Schenn has been idle since logging 15:11 of ice time in Nashville's 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 10.

Signed to a three-year, $8.25 million contract on July 1, Schenn has totaled 191 points (42 goals, 149 assists) in 934 career games since being selected fifth overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In addition to his two stints with both the Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, Schenn has played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Lightning and Predators.

Schenn, who will turn 34 on Nov. 2, was part of Stanley Cup-winning teams in both of his seasons with Tampa Bay.