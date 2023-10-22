Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension announced Saturday, the NHL said the force of the hit on Friday night and the fact the game was out of reach at the time "combined to elevate this hit to the level of supplemental discipline."

The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames' 3-1 loss. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.