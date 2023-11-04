Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, two days after he sustained a lower-body injury in a game against the Boston Bruins.

Liljegren was injured Thursday when he fell into the boards after a trip by Bruins captain Brad Marchand during the first period. Marchand was not penalized on the play.

Liljegren, 24, has one assist and a minus-1 rating in 10 games this season. By being placed on long-term injured reserve, Liljegren will be sidelined a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

He has 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) and a plus-34 rating in 151 career games since being selected by the Maple Leafs with the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NHL draft.

Also on Saturday, the Leafs recalled defensemen Simon Benoit and Max Lajoie from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.