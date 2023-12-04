        <
        >

          Injured Cale Makar to miss road game for Colorado Avalanche

          • Associated Press
          Dec 4, 2023, 12:40 AM

          LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

          Makar missed the final 2:57 of the third period and overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

          Makar leads the NHL with 27 assists, and his 34 points is tied with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes for most by a defenseman.

          Avalanche coach Jared Bednar did not know if Makar would miss more than one game.

          "That's all I know for now," Bednar said.

          With Makar unavailable, rookie defenseman Sam Malinski will come into the lineup for his second career game.