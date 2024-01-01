Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs loaned veteran goaltender Ilya Samsonov to their AHL affiliate Monday, the team announced.

Samsonov, who will report to the Toronto Marlies, was placed on waivers Sunday, but cleared the 24-hour window without any claims from other NHL teams.

Samsonov's .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average are each second worst among goalies with at least 10 appearances. In his most recent action, he allowed six goals on 21 shots Friday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Samsonov, 26, acknowledged struggling mentally after he allowed five goals on 19 shots before getting pulled 1:03 into the second period of a 9-3 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 21.

"I need to figure out everything in my head," Samsonov said. "That's the first [thing]. It's not about technique. It's not about, you know, it's not about nothing. Just in the head."

The Russian player is 5-2-6 in his second season with Toronto after the Washington Capitals opted not to tender him a restricted free agent offer in summer 2022. Samsonov went to arbitration with the Maple Leafs last offseason and was awarded a $3.55 million contract, $1.15 million of which comes off their salary cap if he is sent to the minors.

The Maple Leafs are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third postseason position in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins. Their leader in goaltender wins is Joseph Woll, with eight, followed by Samsonov (five) and Martin Jones (four).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.