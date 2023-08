The 2023-24 NHL season is right around the corner, and the ESPN family of networks is your home for hockey.

There will be 100 exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC this season, plus 1,050-plus out-of-market games available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ will also be your home for the 2024 All-Star Weekend (Feb. 2-3) from Toronto, as well as the 2024 NHL Stadium Series games from MetLife Stadium: Philadelphia Flyers-New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17 and New York Islanders-New York Rangers on Feb. 18.

ABC Hockey Saturday will return starting on Jan. 13, with a series of 14 key matchups as the playoff races heat up. And in June, the Stanley Cup Final will return to our networks.

How to watch

Upcoming games exclusively on ESPN networks

October

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Oct. 13:

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 ET | ESPN

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 10:30 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 24:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, 6 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights, 11 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs, 8 ET | ESPN

November

Thursday, Nov. 2:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Nov. 9:

Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Nov. 14:

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Nov. 16:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Nov. 30:

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

December

Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Dec. 7:

Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals, 7:30 ET | ESPN

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 ET | ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 14:

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Dec. 15:

Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Dec. 19:

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Dec. 21:

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Dec. 22:

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

January

Tuesday, Jan. 2:

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 4:

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 7 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 11:

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, 7 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 13:

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Jan. 18:

Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 8:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 25:

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, Jan. 26:

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers, 7 ET | ESPN

February

Friday, Feb. 2:

NHL All-Star Skills, 7 ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 3:

2024 NHL All-Star Game, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 6:

Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 8:

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 8 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 10:

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 15:

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, 9 ET | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 17:

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, Feb. 18:

New York Rangers at New York Islanders, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Monday, Feb. 19:

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, 1 ET | ESPN

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken, 3:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 22:

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 ET | ESPN

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Feb. 24:

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, 12 ET | ABC/ESPN+

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, Feb. 27:

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, Feb. 29:

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 ET | ESPN

March

Saturday, March 2:

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Monday, March 4:

St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, March 5:

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 7:

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils, 7 ET | ESPN

Saturday, March 9:

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Thursday, March 14:

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 16:

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, 6 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, March 19:

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks, 10 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 21:

Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 ET | ESPN

Saturday, March 23:

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 26:

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 28:

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 30:

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, 2:30 ET | ESPN

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 7 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

April

Thursday, Apr. 4:

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, 8 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Apr. 6:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 3:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, Apr. 7:

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 10 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Apr. 9:

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings, 7 ET | ESPN

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Apr. 11:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7:30 ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, Apr. 13:

New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 12:30 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 3 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 ET | ABC/ESPN+

Monday, Apr. 15:

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30 ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Apr. 16:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 ET | ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 ET | ESPN

Thursday, Apr. 18:

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, 7 ET | ESPN

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 ET | ESPN