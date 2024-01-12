Open Extended Reactions

Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract, the team announced Friday, extending the relationship between the popular forward and his fifth NHL team.

Foligno, 36, was in line for unrestricted free agency this summer after signing a one-year, $4 million deal during the 2023 offseason following a June trade from the Boston Bruins. His new deal runs through the 2025-26 season.

He is currently on injured reserve with a fractured left finger suffered in a fight Jan. 5 with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Smith had leveled Connor Bedard with a big hit that broke the rookie center's jaw and is keeping him out six to eight weeks.

The Blackhawks brought in Foligno to provide a veteran presence and help mentor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft. While Chicago is playing without a captain this season, Foligno has become one of the team's most important leaders on and off the ice.

"The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "Hardworking on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward."

Foligno has 542 points (223 goals, 319 assists) in 1,120 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Bruins and Blackhawks. He was selected by the Senators with the 28th overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft. His father, Mike, played in the NHL for 15 years, and his brother, Marcus, plays for the Minnesota Wild.

He has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games this season.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.