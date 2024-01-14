Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly from the Toronto Maple Leafs were selected for the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday through the results of a fan vote.

The Vancouver Canucks had four players voted into the Feb. 3 game in Toronto: goaltender Thatcher Demko, and forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Demko received the most votes with 1,398,699, followed by Nylander (1,393,578), Colorado defenseman Cale Makar (1,065,367) and Pettersson (976,716).

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman also made it into the showcase event through the fan vote.

The NHL said more than 36 million votes were cast over eight days, setting a record.

Nylander, Makar, Draisaitl and Pettersson also were among 10 players selected for the NHL All-Star Skills competition Feb. 2. The All-Star who accumulates the most points over eight events will receive $1 million.

Oilers star Connor McDavid and Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews headline the list of players for the skills competition. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Boston's David Pastrnak, New Jersey's Jack Hughes and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov also were picked. The final two participants will be voted in by fans.