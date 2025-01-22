Open Extended Reactions

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed both remorse and frustration Wednesday for the cross-checking incident with Vancouver's Conor Garland, how it was handled by officials and the three-game suspension that was levied as a result.

"I can't have that reaction; everyone knows that," McDavid said of the cross-check to Garland in the final minute of Saturday's game. "[It's] not the reaction I'm proud of or that anyone wants to see out of me, and I understand.

"That being said, there's lots of infractions going on there [in the moment]. Maybe the whole thing is avoided with the blow of the whistle."

McDavid and Garland became physically engaged and tumbled to the ice. Garland held McDavid's arm as he tried to stand, and McDavid responded by punching Garland to separate them. When McDavid tried to re-enter the flow of the game, Garland again wrapped his arms around the center and took him back to the ice.

By the time they were both back on their skates, McDavid delivered a hard cross-check to Garland's head.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety determined Monday that it wasn't a routine play and suspended McDavid for three games. He ultimately chose not to appeal.

"The league made their decision; I don't necessarily agree with it," McDavid said. "I'm not saying there shouldn't have been any penalty or suspension or anything like that. I understand their decision. Have to move on."

In a video statement, the Department of Player Safety said McDavid "retaliate[d] aggressively and intentionally, escalating the altercation by raising his stick significantly and making this contact: a high cross-check that makes direct contact with an opponent's head with sufficient force" that warranted supplemental discpline.

This is McDavid's second career suspension. The first was a one-game ban for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy in February 2019.

McDavid on Wednesday said he was just "trying to tie the game" and wasn't expecting the wrestling match with Garland to escalate.

"I'm not really looking to engage with him," McDavid said. "There's a lot of holding [in the skirmish] and holding down -- he holds my head down for a little bit and stuff like that."

McDavid was asked if he could see what the referee's reaction was while the two players were wrapped up.

"I did not," McDavid snapped back. "I had my head between my legs."

"I know where we are in the time of the game and what we're trying to do," McDavid added later. "The longer [the holding] goes, the more you think there's going to be something. But I understand the refs have a hard job. With that being said, I have a hard job, too. Everyone has a hard job. That's why we're in this business."

Edmonton's star center is currently fourth in the league in scoring with 65 points in 43 games. He will forfeit $195,312.51 in salary while missing games against Washington on Tuesday, the Canucks on Thursday and Buffalo on Saturday.