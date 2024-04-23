Open Extended Reactions

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko sat out Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 and is questionable for the rest of the series.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Demko had a new injury that was unrelated to the lower-body injury that put Demko out of the Canucks' lineup in March. Tocchet labeled Demko's status as "day to day."

Demko, 28, was one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season. He appeared in 51 games, going 35-14-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average that included five shutouts. He was first in the NHL in goals saved above expected per game (0.39) and is expected to be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, given to the NHL's top goalie each year. He was a key reason the Canucks went from 25th in the NHL in team defense last season to sixth overall this season.

Demko made 22 saves in the Canucks' 4-2 Game 1 win over the Predators, including 11-of-11 in the third period.

Casey DeSmith, Vancouver's primary backup goalie, got the start Tuesday and stopped 12 of 15 shots in the loss.

DeSmith, 32, had one previous career playoff appearance, and it was a memorable one. He stopped 48 of 51 shots against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of Pittsburgh's 2022 first-round playoff series, before leaving the game in the second overtime with an injury. DeSmith would have surgery to end his postseason after the Penguins' triple-OT win.