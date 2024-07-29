Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild signed second-year defenseman Brock Faber to an eight-year extension worth $68 million Monday.

The extension, which has an annual average value of $8.5 million, kicks in for the 2025-26 season. Faber will earn $925,000 this season, the final year of his rookie contract. The extension runs through the 2032-33 season.

Faber, 21, tallied 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 82 games this past season. Faber led all rookies in time on ice (24:58) and blocked shots (150), ranked tied for first in assists, tied for second in points, and third with 13 power-play assists, according to the Wild.

Faber was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, who traded him to Minnesota in June 2022 in the deal that sent Kevin Fiala to the Kings.

Faber made his NHL debut in April 2023, appearing in the Wild's final two regular-season games. He skated in all six of the Wild's postseason games in the 2023 playoffs.