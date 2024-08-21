Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed restricted free agent forward Cole Sillinger to a two-year, $4.5 million contract Wednesday.

Sillinger, 21, played in 77 games with Columbus last season, tallying a career-high 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists).

"Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club."

The Blue Jackets selected Sillinger with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft. In 220 career games, he has 74 points (32 goals, 42 assists).