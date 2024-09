Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed restricted free agent forward Cole Perfetti to a two-year, $6.5 million contract.

The two sides agreed to terms on Monday, and Perfetti joined the Jets for practice on Tuesday.

Perfetti, 22, set career highs in points (38), goals (19) and games (71) with Winnipeg in 2023-24.

He has 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 140 games since the Jets drafted him 10th overall in 2020.