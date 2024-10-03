Open Extended Reactions

The Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner for the final year of his $25 million contract, but the goalie will not count against Vegas' salary cap, sources told ESPN.

The resolution was reached Thursday after lengthy discussions among the team, NHL and NHLPA. Lehner, 33, is owed $4.4 million this season to complete a five-year contract.

Lehner did not report to training camp for a mandatory physical -- which is required by the collective bargaining agreement for players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) -- but sources told ESPN there was a specific reason the goalie could not be in Vegas, which the team, league and players' association were all aware of. Given the sensitive nature of Lehner's situation, league sources called it an "unprecedented and highly unique" case.

Reached by ESPN, Lehner said he would not be making comments at this time.

Lehner last played an NHL game in April 2022. He underwent hip surgery that summer and rehabbed away from the team after that.

The Swedish-born goalie has been an outspoken advocate over the past several years asking for more understanding around mental health. Lehner has opened up about his experiences with bipolar disorder, ADHD and PTSD, which led to substance abuse.

In 2019, he won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

NHL teams must be cap compliant at the start of the regular season, which begins this week. Had this resolution not been reached, the Golden Knights could have tried to terminate Lehner's contract or would have begun the season using LTIR again.