Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin will return from a seven-game absence due to back spasms when his struggling team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

"Dahlin is good to go," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said of the defenseman after an optional morning skate Friday.

The Sabres surely could use Dahlin while mired in an 11-game winless skid (0-8-3). Their last win was a 4-2 decision at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23.

Dahlin, 24, has 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) and has averaged 24:42 of ice time in 25 games this season.

Signed to an eight-year, $88 million contract, Dahlin has totaled 311 points (72 goals, 239 assists) since being selected by the Sabres with the top overall pick of the 2018 NHL draft.