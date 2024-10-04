Open Extended Reactions

Forward Tanner Pearson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Pearson, 32, recorded two goals and an assist and was a plus-4 in four games during the preseason. He had been participating in the Golden Knights' training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens.

A Stanley Cup champion with Los Angeles in the 2013-14 season, Pearson has totaled 285 points (138 goals, 147 assists) in 644 career games with the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Canadiens. He was selected by the Kings with the 30th overall pick of the 2012 NHL draft.