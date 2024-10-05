Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday added veteran forward Kevin Labanc to the roster before the regular-season opener, signing him to a one-year, $775,000 contract, the club announced.

The deal comes on the heels of one of the more impressive preseason ledgers, as Labanc, 28, trying to make the New Jersey Devils roster, scored six goals, including a hat trick earlier this week against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Labanc had 82 goals and 225 points with 217 penalty minutes and 885 shots on goal, while averaging 14:24 of ice time in 478 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks from 2016-24. He was originally drafted by the Sharks in the sixth round, 171st overall, in 2014.

"Kevin Labanc has been a productive offensive player in this league for several years," Columbus president of hockey operations Don Waddell said in a statement. "He has an excellent shot and playmaking ability and given his character we believe he will fit in very well with our group."

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Labanc played for the United States National Development Program in Michigan from 2011-13.