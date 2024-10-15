Open Extended Reactions

The Professional Women's Hockey League's second season is opening on Saturday, Nov. 30, a month earlier than last year, and features an expanded schedule, the league announced Tuesday.

Each of the league's six teams will play 30 games, up from 24 in the inaugural season. The season will begin with the Boston Fleet playing at the Toronto Sceptres, followed by the Ottawa Charge traveling to play the Montreal Victoire. The New York Sirens travel to play the Minnesota Frost to open their respective schedules the following day.

The regular season runs through May 3, with three extended international breaks worked in to account for players' national team commitments. There are weeklong breaks in December and March, and a 22-day break in April, coinciding with the world championships being held in the Czech Republic.

The PWHL included 14 matchups with the venue not listed, and to be announced in the coming weeks. These games will be played at either neutral site locations or at larger venues in the teams' home markets.

The PWHL previously announced a plan to add more neutral site games into its schedule after playing games at Detroit and Pittsburgh last season. The league also partnered with NHL teams to have games played at the Toronto Maple Leafs' home and the Montreal Canadiens' Bell Centre, where a game between Toronto and Montreal attracted a pro women's hockey-record crowd of 21,105.

The Frost already play out of the Minnesota Wild's home, while the Sirens are now based at the New Jersey Devils' arena after splitting games among three venues last season.

"Our teams and players are so eager to bring their new identities to life, and the schedule announcement elevates that sense of anticipation," PWHL senior VP of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said, referring to the league unveiling team names and logos last month.

Highlights on the schedule include:

The Frost traveling to play the Fleet on Dec. 4 in their first meeting since Minnesota won the inaugural Walter Cup in a decisive Game 5 in May.

The Sirens have the latest home-opening date, on Dec. 18, after beginning the season with three road games.

All six teams will be in action on April 26.

The 90-game schedule is balanced with teams meeting six times: three at home and three on the road.