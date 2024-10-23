Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NHL from Tuesday, including Brandon Hagel and Connor McDavid. (1:20)

But why wait four months to feel the thrill?

Team jerseys have dropped, and fans can already get a sneak peek at the fresh threads their favorite international stars will be wearing on the ice.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Canada), Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (USA), Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (Sweden) and Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (Finland) suited up to show off the fresh sweaters for the showdown.

You won't want to miss this. 🎟️#4Nations Face-Off tickets are on sale October 29 for Montreal and October 30 for Boston. pic.twitter.com/NTYa0x5cpR — NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2024

Canada's sweater is a bold red, showcasing a maple leaf in the center over two white stripes, with "Canada" displayed within it.

The United States jersey sports a deep blue, with "USA" written across the front and a star above red and white stripes on the sleeves.

Sweden's kit is a classic yellow, featuring the traditional three crowns, while Finland's uniform displays "SUOMI" above the Finnish crest.

The tournament will feature seven games over nine days from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. Four games will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, while the remaining three, including the championship, will be at Boston's TD Garden.